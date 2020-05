May 4 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA - MALENE BRONDBERG, VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS AND CORPORATION COMMUNICATIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO, EFFECTIVE 1 MAY

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA - TONE KVÅLE AND RITA DEGE LEAVE FROM THEIR RESPECTIVE ROLES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER AS OF 1 MAY 2020