BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Betalutin Receives Fast-Track Designation From US FDA

June 29 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR’S BETALUTIN® RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FROM US FDA

* US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATING BETALUTIN ( LU LILOTOMAB SATETRAXETAN) FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA (MZL)

* IS EVALUATING OPPORTUNITY TO DEVELOP BETALUTIN® AS A SINGLE-AGENT TREATMENT FOR MZL, A RARE TYPE OF NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA (NHL)

* BETALUTIN® HAS DEMONSTRATED A VERY PROMISING CLINICAL EFFECT IN NINE MZL PATIENTS IN PHASE 1/2A LYMRIT 37-01 TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)