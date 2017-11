Nov 1 (Reuters) - NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA

* RESULTS FROM LYMRIT 37-01 PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF BETALUTINWILL BE PRESENTED IN A POSTER AT 59TH ANNUAL ASH MEETING​

* ‍NO UNEXPECTED SAFETY FINDINGS, SAFETY PROFILE IS BOTH PREDICTABLE AND MANAGEABLE​

* SAYS ‍SINGLE-AGENT BETALUTIN IS HIGHLY ACTIVE AND WELL TOLERATED IN RECURRENT INHL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)