May 26 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* Q1 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO NOK 91.7 MILLION (LOSS OF NOK 91.6 MILLION)

* DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, THERE IS A NEED TO REVIEW TIMELINE FOR ENROLMENT OF PARADIGME, WHICH PREVIOUSLY WAS GUIDED FOR H2’2020

* CONTINUES TO TARGET READOUT OF TOP LINE DATA FROM PARADIGME IN 2021