April 16 (Reuters) - NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA:

* POSTER REPORTING ANTI -TUMOUR EFFECT OF HUMALUTIN® (177LU-CONJUGATED HUMANIZED ANTI-CD37 ANTIBODY, 177LU-NNV003) IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA (NHL) WAS PRESENTED YESTERDAY

* COMPANY PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLICATION OF POSTER ABSTRACT (ABSTRACT 848) ON 15 MARCH 2018

* SAYS HUMALUTIN® HAS SHOWN SIGNIFICANT TUMOUR UPTAKE