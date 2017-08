BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Single dose Betalutin still shows promising efficacy and safety in recurrent iNHL

June 14 (Reuters) - NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA:

* SINGLE DOSE BETALUTIN® CONTINUES TO SHOW PROMISING EFFICACY AND SAFETY IN RECURRENT INDOLENT NHL PATIENTS

* SINGLE DOSE BETALUTIN® CONTINUES TO SHOW PROMISING EFFICACY AND SAFETY IN RECURRENT INDOLENT NHL PATIENTS

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR - DATA CONTINUE TO SUPPORT COMPANY'S STRATEGY IN BETALUTIN'S DEVELOPMENT AND INTENT TO INITIATE OUR PIVOTAL PHASE 2 PARADIGME STUDY, IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* 64% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) AND 28% COMPLETE RESPONSES (CR) IN 47 EVALUABLE PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)