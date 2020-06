June 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR TO AMEND PARADIGME TRIAL PROTOCOL TO EXPAND ELIGIBLE PATIENT POPULATION

* WILL AMEND TRIAL PROTOCOL FOR ITS PARADIGME TRIAL TO BROADEN INCLUSION CRITERIA AND EXPAND POOL OF ELIGIBLE PATIENTS WITH AIM OF INCREASING PRESENT RATE OF ENROLMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)