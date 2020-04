April 1 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* NORDIC NANOVECTOR ANNOUNCES FOCUS ON ADVANCING PARADIGME AND ACTIONS TO EXTEND CASH RUNWAY INTO 2021

* COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED TO EXTEND COMPANY’S CASH RUNWAY INTO 2021

* REDUCTION IN STAFFING LEVELS BY APPROXIMATELY 20% TO BE COMPLETED BY END APRIL