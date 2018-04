April 5 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* ‍LUIGI COSTA, WHO RESIGNED AS CEO ON WEDNESDAY, HAS ON APRIL 5 PURCHASED 10,000 SHARES IN NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA AT AN AVERAGE SHARE PRICE OF NOK 43.56​

* ‍FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, LUIGI COSTA OWNS 91,115 SHARES IN COMPANY AND HOLDS 965,171 OPTIONS AND RELATED WARRANTS​