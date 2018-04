BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector's Paradigme faces delay, Humalutin indefinitely postponed

4 apr (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA:

* ‍NORDIC NANOVECTOR PROVIDES UPDATE ON PARADIGME CLINICAL TRIAL​

* ‍RESULTS FROM PARADIGME ARE TARGETED FOR 1H 2020 (PREVIOUSLY 2H 2019) AND FIRST REGULATORY FILING IN 2020

* ‍GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FOR PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MILESTONES FOR ARCHER-1 AND LYMRIT 37-05, BOTH ANTICIPATED IN 2H 2018​

* ASSESSMENT OF EXPECTED RECRUITMENT RATES HAS LED COMPANY TO REVISE ITS TIMELINES FOR PIVOTAL PARADIGME PHASE 2B TRIAL WITH BETALUTIN IN THIRD LINE (3L) FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (FL) PATIENTS

RESULTS FROM PARADIGME ARE TARGETED FOR 1H 2020 (PREVIOUSLY 2H 2019) AND FIRST REGULATORY FILING IN 2020. FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE DOSED IN 1H 2018

* WILL FOCUS ITS RESOURCES TOWARDS PARADIGME AND OTHER BETALUTIN CLINICAL PROGRAMMES

* TO POSTPONE START OF FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL WITH HUMALUTIN FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* FINANCIAL RESOURCES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO REACH DATA READ-OUT FROM PARADIGME

* RE-ANALYSIS OF PATIENT ENROLMENT RATE AND FACT THAT IT HAS TAKEN LONGER THAN EXPECTED TO ENROL FIRST PATIENT HAVE LED US TO ADJUST TIMELINES WE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* TO DATE, PARADIGME IS OPEN FOR ENROLMENT AT 13 SITES AND IN SIX COUNTRIES

* IN NORWAY, PARADIGME IS PENDING APPROVAL AND COMPANY IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH NORWEGIAN REGULATORS TO ADDRESS ITS QUESTIONS

* IN USA, FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS COMPLETED ITS REVIEW OF PARADIGME STUDY AND NORDIC NANOVECTOR EXPECTS US SITES TO BE OPEN FOR ENROLMENT DURING MID-2018

* OUT, NORDIC NANOVECTOR HAS DECIDED TO PUT HUMALUTIN STUDY ON HOLD FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* PRESENTATION BY NORDIC NANOVECTOR’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY AT 1000 CET Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)