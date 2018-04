April 17 (Reuters) - NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA:

* Q1 REVENUE $ 60.1 MILLION VERSUS $47.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT PROFIT $0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS BACKLOG INDICATES SLIGHTLY LESS FAVORABLE PRODUCT AND CUSTOMER MIX FOR Q2 2018 VERSUS Q1 2018