July 13 (Reuters) - NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA:

* Q2 REVENUE $ ‍58.7​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $57.2 MILLION)

* Q2 EBIT $ ‍4.8​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $4.1 MILLION)

* EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 46% – 48% FOR H2, IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS HALF YEAR BUT BELOW LT TARGET OF 50%‍​

* SAYS STRONG MOMENTUM DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 CONTINUES IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017‍​

* EXPECTS BLUETOOTH TO BE THE GROWTH DRIVER FOR 2017

* THE 2H 2017 OUTLOOK RANGE PROVIDED IS BASED ON A 30% GROWTH IN BLUETOOTH FOR THE LOWER END AND 40% FOR THE UPPER END