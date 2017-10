Oct 17 (Reuters) - NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA:

* Q3 REVENUE $ ‍65.7​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $65.1 MILLION)

* Q3 EBIT $ ‍4.9​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $8.2 MILLION)

* ‍SHIFTS BLUETOOTH GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 35-45%​

* EXPECTS GROSS MARGINS TO BE IN RANGE OF 46% – 48% FOR H2, IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS HALF YEAR BUT BELOW LT OF 50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)