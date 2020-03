BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor Updates On Coronavirus Impact

March 19 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA:

* GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2020 REMAINS INTACT AT TIME OF WRITING

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE HOW CHANGES IN CONSUMER SPENDING WILL AFFECT DEMAND FOR END-USER PRODUCTS FOR REST OF 2020

* EXPECTS REVENUE FROM BLUETOOTH LOW ENERGY AND MULTIPROTOCOL SOLUTIONS TO GROW AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 20-30% IN MEDIUM-TERM, IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE HOW CHANGES IN CONSUMER SPENDING WILL AFFECT DEMAND FOR END-USER PRODUCTS FOR REST OF 2020

* BELIEVES LONG-TERM MARKET OUTLOOK AND COMPANY'S OWN PRODUCT AND CUSTOMER ROADMAPS OFFER A FAVORABLE BACKDROP FOR ITS ASPIRATION TO BUILD A USD 1 BILLION REVENUE COMPANY WITHIN FIVE YEARS