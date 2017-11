BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank 9-month net interest income up at DKK 364 mln

Nov 21 (Reuters) - NORDJYSKE BANK A/S:

* 9-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 364‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 360 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍​62 MILLION VERSUS DKK 115 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2017 CORE EARNINGS IN RANGE OF DKK 365-385 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY IN RANGE OF DKK 340-375 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH PROFORMA PRE-TAX INCOME DKK 243‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 176 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS 2017 LOAN LOSSES OF DKK 65 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY DKK 75 MILLION)