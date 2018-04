April 18 (Reuters) - NORDJYSKE BANK A/S:

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT AT DKK 116 MILLION

* UPDATES CORE INCOME EXPECTATIONS TO RANGE OF DKK 400-450 MILLION

* PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED 2018 CORE INCOME IN RANGE OF DKK 385-435 MILLION