April 17 (Reuters) - NordLB:

* SAYS POSTS 2017 NET PROFIT 135 MILLION EUR AFTER 1.96 BILLION NET LOSS IN 2016

* SAYS CET1 RATIO STOOD AT 12.2 PERCENT AT END-2017 VERSUS 11.3 PERCENT A YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS TARGETS 2018 NET PROFIT, AIMS TO REDUCE NPL PORTFOLIO, STRENGTHEN CAPITAL

* SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH ITS OWNERS TO STRENGTHEN ITS CAPITAL AND REFINE ITS BUSINESS MODEL

* SAYS CONSIDERATIONS ON RESTRUCTURING INCLUDE POSSIBILITY OF OPENING UP THE BANK FOR PRIVATE CAPITAL