BRIEF-Nordson Corp Reports Q2 Adj Shr $1.56

May 21 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp:

* NORDSON CORPORATION REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER SALES, OPERATING PROFIT, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND EBITDA

* Q2 SALES $554 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $552 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47 TO $1.63

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES IN RANGE OF UP 1 PERCENT TO DOWN 3 PERCENT

* BACKLOG FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S