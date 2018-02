Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp:

* REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER SALES, OPERATING PROFIT, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND EBITDA

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78

* Q1 SALES ROSE 35 PERCENT TO $550 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.47

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 13 PERCENT

* BACKLOG FOR QUARTER ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $405 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.34, REVENUE VIEW $538.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.49, REVENUE VIEW $548.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S