BRIEF-Nordstjernan raises holding in Swedol, buys 18.9 pct stake from Zelda

March 14 (Reuters) - Swedol AB(Publ):

* NORDSTJERNAN HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN SWEDOL BY ZELDA

* NORDSTJERNAN SAYS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AKTIEBOLAGET ZELDA, REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY OF ZELDAS’S SHARES IN SWEDOL AB AT A PRICE OF SEK 32 PER SHARE

* NORDSTJERNAN SHARES TRANSFERRED UNDER THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 18.9 PER CENT OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND APPROXIMATELY 27.5 PER CENT OF THE VOTES IN SWEDOL

* NORDSTJERNAN SAYS ACQUISITION, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FROM SWEDISH AND NORWEGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITIES OR THAT SUCH AUTHORITIES DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTIONS AGAINST THE ACQUISITION, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE TURN OF THE MONTH APRIL/MAY 2018

* NORDSTJERNAN SAYS SUBJECT TO THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION, NORDSTJERNAN’S OWNERSHIP IN SWEDOL WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 48.8 PER CENT OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND APPROXIMATELY 57.2 PER CENT OF THE VOTES

* NORDSTJERNAN SAYS OWNERSHIP IN SWEDOL WILL PASS THE MANDATORY BID THRESHOLD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SWEDISH PUBLIC TAKEOVER ACT AND NORDSTJERNAN WILL BECOME OBLIGED TO; WITHIN FOUR WEEKS OF THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION, MAKE A PUBLIC OFFER TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING SHARES IN SWEDOL (MANDATORY BID)

* SAYS IN THAT EVENT, NORDSTJERNAN WILL, THROUGH A SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE AND WITHIN THE STIPULATED PERIOD OF TIME, MAKE A MANDATORY BID AT A PRICE OF SEK 32 PER SHARE, I.E. THE PRICE PER SHARE THAT NORDSTJERNAN PAYS TO ZELDA ACCORDING TO THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)