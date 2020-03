BRIEF-Nordstrom Provides Business Update Related To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* NORDSTROM PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

* NORDSTROM- TEMPORARILY CLOSES STORES, INCLUDING NORDSTROM FULL-LINE, NORDSTROM RACK, TRUNK CLUB CLUBHOUSES AND JEFFREY IN U.S., CANADA FOR TWO WEEKS

* NORDSTROM - DUE TO HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS, COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 GUIDANCE

* NORDSTROM - CO EXPERIENCED BROAD-BASED DECELERATION IN CUSTOMER DEMAND OVER PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS

* PROVIDE PAY AND BENEFITS FOR ITS STORE EMPLOYEES DURING ITS STORES CLOSURES

* NORDSTROM - CO MAKING FURTHER REDUCTIONS TO EXPENSE AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS AND CURRENTLY SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES

* FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE ISSUES ON MARCH 3, 2020 DID NOT INCLUDE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* NORDSTROM - CO MAKING FURTHER REDUCTIONS TO ITS EXPENSE, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS; CURRENTLY SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES