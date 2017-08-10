BRIEF-Nordstrom Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom second quarter 2017 earnings achieved expectations
* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.75 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Nordstrom Inc sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $2.85 to $3.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nordstrom Inc - sees FY comparable sales to be approximately flat
* Nordstrom Inc sees 2017 net sales growth of approximately 4 percent
* Nordstrom Inc - qtrly comparable sales increased 1.7 percent
* Nordstrom Inc - 53rd week is expected to add about $200 million to total net sales and about $0.02 to $0.03 to earnings per diluted share to 2017 results
* FY earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $15.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S