FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Nordstrom Q2 earnings per share $0.65
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Nordstrom Q2 earnings per share $0.65

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom second quarter 2017 earnings achieved expectations

* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Nordstrom Inc sees ‍2017 earnings per diluted share $2.85 to $3.00​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordstrom Inc - sees ‍FY comparable sales to be approximately flat​

* Nordstrom Inc sees ‍2017 net sales growth of approximately 4 percent​

* Nordstrom Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales increased 1.7 percent​

* Nordstrom Inc - ‍53rd week is expected to add about $200 million to total net sales and about $0.02 to $0.03 to earnings per diluted share to 2017 results​

* FY earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $15.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.