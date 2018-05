BRIEF-Nordstrom Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.51

May 17 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL COMPANY NET SALES INCREASED 5.8 PERCENT FOR Q1 ENDED MAY 5, 2018

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55

* 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.43, REVENUE VIEW $15.71 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “BEGINNING IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, WE NO LONGER REDUCE FREE CASH FLOW BY CASH DIVIDENDS PAID” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: