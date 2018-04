BRIEF-Nordstrom Says Co-President Blake W. Nordstrom's 2017 Total Compensation Was $5.6 Million

April 19 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* SAYS CO-PRESIDENT BLAKE W. NORDSTROM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.6 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING

* SAYS CO-PRESIDENT PETER E. NORDSTROM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.65 MILLION VERSUS $5.84 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING

* SAYS CO-PRESIDENT ERIK B. NORDSTROM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.6 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING

* SAYS 2018 ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT MIX FOR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS WAS CHANGED TO 100% RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

* SAYS GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL

* SAYS GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD

* SAYS GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS Source text: (bit.ly/2HbRTPn) Further company coverage: