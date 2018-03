March 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc:

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO "CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE" THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY