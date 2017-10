Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern appoints Cynthia C. Earhart executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍ Earhart succeeds Thomas Hurlbut, ns’ vice president and controller, who has served as interim cfo since aug. 1, 2017​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍ in connection with her appointment as cfo, Earhart will retain her information technology responsibilities​