FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.75
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings per share $1.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.64 billion

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly merchandising revenue was $‍1.60​ billion versus $1.55 billion

* Qtrly ‍railway operating revenues of $2.7 billion increased 6 percent compared with third-quarter 2016​

* Qtrly ‍operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 65.9 percent​

* Qtrly ‍coal revenue $449 million versus $397 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.