BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.93

April 25 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp:

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.93

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.68 BILLION

* QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT

* QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MILLION VERSUS $1,584 MILLION

* QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MILLION VERSUS $420 MILLION

* INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BILLION FOR 2018

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN - IN Q1 2018, ADOPTED PROVISIONS OF ASU 2018-02 RESULTING IN INCREASE TO "ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS" OF $88 MILLION