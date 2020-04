April 2 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp:

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION - SEC FILING

* NORFOLK SOUTHERN - MAGNITUDE, DURATION OF OUTBREAK, ITS IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WILL INFLUENCE DEMAND FOR CO'S SERVICES & AFFECT REVENUES