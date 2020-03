BRIEF-NORMA Group Decides Production Downtimes And Suggests Suspension Of Dividend For Fiscal Year 2019

March 18 (Reuters) - Norma Group SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: NORMA GROUP DECIDES PRODUCTION DOWNTIMES AND SUGGESTS SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON FINANCIAL FIGURES 2020 HAS STILL TO BE DETERMINED.

* NORMA GROUP - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, FORMERLY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 14, 2020 SHALL BE POSTPONED TO JUNE 30, 2020

* DECIDED TO REDUCE PRODUCTION SHIFTS & TO INTERRUPT PRODUCTION PROCESSES IN ITS SITES IN EMEA AND AMERICAS REGIONS STARTING NEXT WEEK

* IMPACT ON FINANCIAL FIGURES 2020 HAS STILL TO BE DETERMINED; "THEY WILL PROBABLY BE BELOW LATEST MARKET EXPECTATIONS"