BRIEF-NORMA Group To Equip Up To 4.5 Mln Vehicles With Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

March 18 (Reuters) - Norma Group SE:

* NORMA GROUP SE - TO EQUIP UP TO 4.5 MILLION VEHICLES WITH TRANSMISSION OIL COOLING LINES

* NORMA GROUP SE - AWARDED A LARGE CONTRACT TO PROVIDE TRANSMISSION OIL COOLING LINES

* NORMA GROUP SE - TWO LINES EACH ARE TO BE INSTALLED IN UP TO 4.5 MILLION VEHICLES BY 2030

* NORMA GROUP SE - STARTING IN THE SUMMER OF 2022, AN AVERAGE OF OVER 550,000 VEHICLES FROM A GERMAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURER WILL BE EQUIPPED EVERY YEAR

* NORMA GROUP SE - WILL SUPPLY TO CUSTOMER'S PLANTS IN AMERICA, ASIA AND EUROPE