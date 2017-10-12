BRIEF-Noront resources announces closing of private placement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Noront Resources Ltd

* Noront Resources announces closing of private placement with RCF V Annex Fund L.P. and amended debt arrangement with Resource Capital Fund V L.P.

* Noront Resources - entered into third amending agreement dated Oct 4 with Resource Capital Fund V L.P. to extend term of its $15 million convertible debenture​

* Noront Resources Ltd - as per amending agreement, ‍maturity date of convertible debenture has been extended until June 30, 2018​