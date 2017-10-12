FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Noront resources announces closing of private placement
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Noront resources announces closing of private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Noront Resources Ltd

* Noront Resources announces closing of private placement with RCF V Annex Fund L.P. and amended debt arrangement with Resource Capital Fund V L.P.

* Noront Resources - entered into third amending agreement dated Oct 4 with Resource Capital Fund V L.P. to extend term of its $15 million convertible debenture​

* Noront Resources Ltd - as per amending agreement, ‍maturity date of convertible debenture has been extended until June 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.