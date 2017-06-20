FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Norsat enters into amended agreement with Hytera Communications to be acquired for $11.50/shr

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc

* Norsat enters into amended definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $11.50 per share

* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values Norsat at an equity value of approximately $70.6 million

* Norsat International Inc - independent directors have unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of Norsat

* Norsat International - entered amended arrangement deal with Hytera Project Corp pursuant to which Hytera will buy Norsat for $11.50 in in cash/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

