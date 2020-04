April 8 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro said:

* NORSK HYDRO: THE COVID-19 SITUATION CONTINUES TO AFFECT GLOBAL ECONOMY AND ALUMINIUM DEMAND

* NORSK HYDRO: WHILE THE SITUATION IS LEADING TO CLOSURES AND REDUCED PRODUCTION AT MANY HYDRO SITES, SOME PLANTS ARE RE-OPENING TO MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND

* NORSK HYDRO: 2,100 EMPLOYEES TEMPORARILY LAID OFF

* NORSK HYDRO: SOME EXTRUDED SOLUTIONS SITES IN SOUTHERN EUROPE REOPENED THIS WEEK