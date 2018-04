BRIEF-Norsk Hydro says acquisition of Arconic's extrusion plants in Brazil completed

April 2 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro ASA:

* NORSK HYDRO SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF ARCONIC’S EXTRUSION PLANTS IN BRAZIL COMPLETED, STRENGTHENING HYDRO’S DOWNSTREAM POSITION IN BRAZIL

* THE TWO EXTRUSION PLANTS IN UTINGA AND TUBARÃO IN SOUTHERN BRAZIL HAVE MORE THAN 600 EMPLOYEES IN TOTAL, ONE CASTHOUSE, SEVEN EXTRUSION PRESSES RANGING FROM 7 TO 14 INCHES, AND VALUE-ADDED CAPABILITIES.

* UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, THE PRICE INCLUDES A CASH PAYMENT FROM HYDRO OF USD 10 MILLION, SUBJECT TO WORKING CAPITAL AND OTHER ADJUSTMENTS.​