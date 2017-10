Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Competition authorities have approved the acquisition of Sapa

* Acquisition by Hydro of Orkla’s 50% interest in Sapa has received all competition approvals required before closing. Consequently, Hydro and Orkla expect to close transaction on or about october 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)