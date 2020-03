BRIEF-Norske Skog: Operational update due to coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Norske Skog ASA:

* SO FAR, CO’S BUSINESS UNITS OPERATE AS NORMAL EXCEPT FOR GOLBEY MILL

* GOLBEY MILL CEASED PRODUCTION AT ONE OF ITS PAPER MACHINES DUE TO ONE CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS

* SKOGN MILL HAS ALREADY GIVEN 50 EMPLOYEES NOTICE OF TEMPORARY LAYOFF DUE TO REDUCED OPERATIONAL CAPACITY AS A RESULT OF LOCAL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO CORONA SITUATION

* LENGTH AND FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF THIS STOP IS CURRENTLY UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)