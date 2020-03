BRIEF-Norske Skog Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - Norske Skog ASA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE NOW REGISTERING SOME EFFECTS ON OUR OPERATIONS BECAUSE OF LOWER ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND RESTRICTIVE MEASURES TAKEN BY NATIONAL AUTHORITIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN FRANCE, GOLBEY MILL HAS TEMPORARY CEASED PRODUCTION AT ONE PAPER MACHINE (PM2) DUE TO ONE CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS AT PM2 LINE

* PM2 IS PLANNED TO START PRODUCTION AGAIN ON 1 APRIL

* NORSKE SKOG PANASIA CO PTE LTD - NORSKE SKOG IS CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL MEET CUSTOMER NEEDS AND EXPECTATIONS ALSO IN THIS SITUATION

* IN NORWAY, SAUGBRUGS WILL CEASE PRODUCTION ON ONE PAPER MACHINE DUE TO NEGATIVE MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AS A RESULT OF CORONA VIRUS RESTRICTIONS

* IN GENERAL, CORONA SITUATION WILL NOT AFFECT OUR STRATEGY AND ON-GOING TASKS TO IMPROVE CORE BUSINESS, CONVERT CERTAIN OF GROUP’S PAPER MACHINES AND DIVERSIFY BUSINESS WITHIN BIOENERGY, FIBRE AND BIOCHEMICALS

* THERE WILL BE GIVEN NOTICE OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* IN ADDITION, ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL AT HEADQUARTERS HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY LAID OFF AS A RESULT OF CORONA SITUATION

IN AUSTRALASIA, PRODUCTION AT TASMAN MILL IN NEW-ZEALAND HAS BEEN DEEMED AN ESSENTIAL INDUSTRY BY NATIONAL GOVERNMENT FOR A LIMITED PERIOD OF 9 DAYS PRODUCTION, OUT OF CURRENT PERIOD OF FOUR WEEKS WITH LOCK DOWN RESTRICTIONS