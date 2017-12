Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norske Skogindustrier Asa:

* - DECISION TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY

* ‍DECIDED TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY AT OSLO SKIFTERETT (OSLO BANKRUPTCY COURT) TODAY, TUESDAY 19 DECEMBER 2017.​

* NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER - BOARD‘S DECISION UNANIMOUS AND DUE TO FACT THERE IS NO LONGER A REALISTIC OPPORTUNITY TO ACHIEVE A VOLUNTARY RECAPITALIZATION

* ‍NON-LISTED NORSKE SKOG AS WILL BE NEW OPERATING PARENT COMPANY OF NORSKE SKOG GROUP​