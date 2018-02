Feb 2 (Reuters) - NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA:

* RESOLUTION TO DELIST NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA FROM OSLO BØRS

* ‍BANKRUPTCY HAS BEEN OPENED IN NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA​

* ‍SHARES OF NORSKE SKOGINDUSTRIER ASA WILL BE DELISTED FROM OSLO BØRS FROM 5. FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍LAST DAY OF LISTING WILL BE 2. FEBRUARY 2018.​