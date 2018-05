May 1 (Reuters) - North American Construction Group Ltd :

* NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS GROWTH OBJECTIVES FOR 2018 AND 2019

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S