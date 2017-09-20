FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces award of two winter earthworks contracts
September 20, 2017 / 10:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces award of two winter earthworks contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc :

* Announces the award of two winter earthworks contracts and further revenue diversification progress

* Has secured two substantial winter season earthworks jobs with combined value of around $90 million on 2 different oil sands mines​

* Awarded a 3 year term contract, which includes a two year extension provision for potential five year total term, to provide mine support services on Highland Valley Copper Mine in British Columbia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

