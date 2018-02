Feb 13 (Reuters) - North American Energy Partners Inc :

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 31.8 PERCENT TO C$82 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.09​

* ‍ PLANS TO BE FULLY UP AND RUNNING IN NEW FACILITY JUST OUTSIDE OF EDMONTON, BY VERY EARLY 2019

* NORTH AMERICAN ENERGY PARTNERS-TARGETING MINIMUM 15% COMPOUND GROWTH IN REVENUE, EBITDA OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD THAT IS PART OF 3-YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: