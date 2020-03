March 28 (Reuters) -

* NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW ANNOUNCED IT WILL CANCEL ITS JUNE 2020 SHOW IN DETROIT IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW SAYS WILL HOLD ITS NEXT ANNUAL SHOW IN JUNE 2021

* NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW SAYS ALL TICKETS PURCHASED FOR 2020 NAIAS SHOW WILL BE FULLY REFUNDED