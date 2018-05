May 3 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd:

* NORTH AMERICAN PALLADIUM ANNOUNCES STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE WITH ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.1

* COMPANY'S PREVIOUSLY STATED 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED