2 months ago
BRIEF-North American says average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for Lac Des Iles mine property
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-North American says average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for Lac Des Iles mine property

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American palladium - announces results of a feasibility study including a new life of mine ("lom") plan for its lac des iles mine property

* North American palladium ltd - "bullish outlook for palladium is based on current and projected supply deficits"

* North american palladium - as per feasibility study, average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day for lac des iles mine property

* North American palladium-plan includes average mining rate of 6,250 tpd from underground sources, 5,420 tpd from surface sources, averaged over 2018-2025

* North American palladium ltd - cash flow analysis associated with lom plan resulted in a cumulative after-tax cash flow of $678 million

* North American palladium ltd - lom plan commences on july 1, 2017 and includes continuous production from lac des iles mine for 9.5 years

* As per feasibility study, total lom capital expenditures is of $303 million for lac des iles mine property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

