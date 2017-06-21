FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd
June 21, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd

* Announces disposal of entire issued share capital of Topasia Computer Limited

* Deal for aggregate consideration of hk$35.7 million

* Expected that group would record a gain of approximately hk$42.9 million as a result of disposal

* Technology venture investments agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of Topasia

* Technology venture investments and get best management entered into agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

