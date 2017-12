BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $80 mln rig contract with VNG Norge from early 2020

Dec 21 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:

* REG-NADL - ANNOUNCES CONTRACT AWARD FOR WEST PHOENIX WITH VNG NORGE

* NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD: ‍NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD HAS BEEN AWARDED A SIX FIRM WELL CONTRACT WITH VNG NORGE FOR SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE WEST PHOENIX FOR WORK ON FENJA DEVELOPMENT IN NORWEGIAN SEA​

* NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD: ‍IN ADDITION, CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR THREE OPTIONAL WELLS PRIOR TO FIXED TERM PERIOD AND THREE OPTIONAL WELLS AFTER FIXED TERM PERIOD​

* NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD: ‍BACKLOG FOR FIRM PERIOD OF CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY US$ 80 MILLION

* THE FIRM PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN EARLY 2020

* THE AWARD IS SUBJECT TO GOVERNMENT APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018​