March 20 (Reuters) - North Coast SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DEMAND DROP FROM HORECA CUSTOMERS DUE TO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON CATERING BUSINESSES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS EXPERIENCING GROWTH THROUGH RETAIL SALES CHANNEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS WITH PRODUCT SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUITY